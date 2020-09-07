Colleges in Mumbai catch up with the change, adapt to online admission process

As admissions to first year junior college (FYJC) have become zero contact this year, colleges in the city are trying to catch up with the change. From training staff members to verify documents online to conducting video meetings with students to run them through the process, colleges in the city are doing it all.

At Mulund’s VG Vaze college, authorities started preparing for the process 3 weeks before the first merit list which was declared on August 30.

“We told our staff members the whole process and ensured that document verification was smooth both for them and the students. If all staff members try to check documents on the portal, it can crash. So we decided to allot 20-25 students for each staff member. Our staff took contact numbers of students, called them and asked them to send a single PDF on whatsapp which could be verified easily in a few minutes. This way, we completed admissions under the first round without any glitch,” said Vidyadhar Joshi, vice-principal, VG Vaze college.

At Jai Hind college in Churchgate, the college organized various online sessions with students to guide them through the process. “We did this even for degree college admissions. Students who had difficulty in uploading documents or who had any queries regarding the admission process could get them solved without having to go anywhere,” said Ashok Wadia, principal, Jai Hind college. He said that in many cases, students had not uploaded the necessary documents. “Sometimes when we ask them about a certain document they show it to us on camera but have failed to upload it. So we ask them to do so,” he added.

This year, the entire admission process for FYJC is online from college application and confirming their admissions, to paying fees.

“The transition from offline to online was not so easy for college staff. During the day, I get at least a dozen calls from my staff members who are stuck either due to bad network or have some queries about the process. Everyone is working very hard to make sure students don’t suffer,” said the principal of a suburban college.