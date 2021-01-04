Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Colleges reopen for final year UG, PG courses in Kerala

Colleges reopen for final year UG, PG courses in Kerala

Classes will be conducted in two shifts and only 50 per cent of the total class strength will be allowed to attend in order to avoid overcrowding in common areas and to ensure social distancing.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 16:56 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Kochi

Representational image. (HT file)

Final year college students in Kerala packed their bags, put on their thinking caps and headed to class on Monday after ten long months of closure due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Colleges have reopened only for students in their final year for the time being. Classes will be conducted in two shifts and only 50 per cent of the total class strength will be allowed to attend in order to avoid overcrowding in common areas and to ensure social distancing.

In Kochi students and staff underwent temperature checks at the entrance of St Teresa’s College.

According to Lizzy Matthew, Principal of St Teresa’s College, the campus has been cleaned and all necessary sanitation procedures were completed.



“The campus has been cleaned well and is hygienic. We have arranged an area where students can wash their hands with soap. Although we have put up sanitisers in classrooms, all students have been asked to bring their own sanitisers. Face masks and ID cards are compulsory,” Matthew told ANI.

“I am excited to see all my friends and to see the campus. COVID-19 conditions are returning back to normal so we don’t have much to fear now,” said a student, who came to take an exam.

In the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 4,600 new COVID-19 cases and 4,668 recoveries, the state health department informed on Sunday. There are currently 65,278 active cases in the state, while 7,07,244 patients have recovered.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farm laws won’t be repealed, govt tells farmers’ leaders in seventh round of talks
by Zia Haq | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Jaishankar to fly to Sri Lanka tomorrow, sked includes meeting with Prez, PM
by Shishir Gupta
LIVE: Govt’s meeting with farmer groups inconclusive; next meeting on Jan 8
by hindustantimes.com
TDP leader hacked to death in Andhra, second such incident in a week
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

latest news

Shakib included in Bangladesh’s preliminary squad for WI series
by Press Trust of India
Bitcoin falls most since March as volatility grips trading
by Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Speeding truck kills 20-year-old biker in hit-and-run accident in Ludhiana
by HT Correspondent
UK court blocks Julian Assange’s extradition to US
by Prasun Sonwalkar , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.