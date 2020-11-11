Colleges, schools in Gujarat to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from November 23

After several months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools in Gujarat will reopen for classes 9 to 12 from November 23 onwards, said Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Wednesday.

Classes of final year college students will resume from November 23.

“Secondary and upper secondary education will be started from 23rd November. Classes from 9 to 12 standard will be started as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). The SOP of the Government of India will be followed. Also, final year colleges will also start from November 23,” Chudasama said.

Gujarat currently has 12,456 active COVID-19 cases with 3,770 deaths.

Schools in Andhra Pradesh were opened for classes 9 and 10 earlier this month, while students of classes 6 to 8 will resume classes on November 23.

Uttarakhand and Punjab have also reopened schools for senior classes.

Open-air classes were resumed in Tripura in early October for classes 9 to 12, with 50 per cent teachers in attendance and proper implementation of COVID-19 related SOPs.

Other states that plan to reopen schools include Tamil Nadu (November 16) and Goa (November 21).