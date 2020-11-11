Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Colleges, schools in Gujarat to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from November 23

Colleges, schools in Gujarat to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from November 23

After several months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, classes of final year college students in Gujarat will resume from November 23, 2020.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 19:11 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Gandhinagar

Representational image. (PTI file )

After several months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools in Gujarat will reopen for classes 9 to 12 from November 23 onwards, said Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Wednesday.

Classes of final year college students will resume from November 23.

“Secondary and upper secondary education will be started from 23rd November. Classes from 9 to 12 standard will be started as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). The SOP of the Government of India will be followed. Also, final year colleges will also start from November 23,” Chudasama said.

Gujarat currently has 12,456 active COVID-19 cases with 3,770 deaths.



Schools in Andhra Pradesh were opened for classes 9 and 10 earlier this month, while students of classes 6 to 8 will resume classes on November 23.

Uttarakhand and Punjab have also reopened schools for senior classes.

Open-air classes were resumed in Tripura in early October for classes 9 to 12, with 50 per cent teachers in attendance and proper implementation of COVID-19 related SOPs.

Other states that plan to reopen schools include Tamil Nadu (November 16) and Goa (November 21).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Not only because BJP won...’: PM Modi congratulates India
Nov 11, 2020 19:35 IST
Govt allows airlines to raise flight operations capacity to 70%
Nov 11, 2020 19:33 IST
LIVE: Thank everyone for participating in festival of democarcay, says PM Modi
Nov 11, 2020 19:36 IST
‘NDA would have won regardless,’ says Owaisi on ‘vote katwa’ jibe
Nov 11, 2020 18:11 IST

latest news

Combination of air pollution, Covid-19 can cause more severe disease
Nov 11, 2020 19:34 IST
Govt allows airlines to raise flight operations capacity to 70%
Nov 11, 2020 19:33 IST
Traders in Lucknow stare at huge losses after ban on crackers
Nov 11, 2020 19:25 IST
Britain to stagger holiday travel for students
Nov 11, 2020 19:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.