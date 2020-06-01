Sections
Colleges, universities to remain shut in Bengal till June 30, says Partha Chatterjee

The decision was taken based on the recommendations given by the vice-chancellors of the state universities, he told a press meet.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 09:20 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Kolkata

Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee.(PTI file)

Colleges and universities will remain closed in West Bengal till June 30, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee announced on Sunday.

“While academic activities in state-run higher educational institutions will be suspended till June 30, their administrative work will continue in the way the university authorities have been doing so far during the lockdown,” the minister said.

The VC Council on Friday recommended suspension of academic activities in colleges and universities till June 30.



Chatterjee had earlier announced that state-run and state-aided schools could not be reopened before June 30 as many school buildings will be required for setting up quarantine centres for returning migrant labourers.

He said the state government has given top priority to the health of students, teachers and staff of the educational institutions, and will ensure not more than one candidate is seated on every bench during the higher secondary exams for the remaining papers on June 29, July 2 and July 6.

“We will increase the number of exam centres and put the limit of 80-100 candidates for each centre. We have to ensure all COVID-19 safety measures are implemented,” he said.

The minister said the state has set up quarantine centres in 7,000 school buildings in different districts.

