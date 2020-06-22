UP BEd entrance exam rescheduled for July 29, check details

Sections
Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on April 8, 2020, after which it was first postponed to April 22, 2020, due to COVID-19.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 09:34 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Lucknow

UP BEd entrance exam. (Shutterstock)

The Combined Bachelor of Education Entrance Examination in the state has been rescheduled to July 29, 2020, by the state government, in view of the COVID-19.

Around 1,10,000 applicants have requested for a change in their preferred centre.

In view of prevention from COVID-19, the government is considering increasing the number of centres for the examination.



