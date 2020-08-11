COMEDK UGET 2020 admit card released at comedk.org

Sections
Candidates who have registered for the COMEDK UGET 2020 examination can download their admit card online at comedk.org.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 11:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

COMEDK UGET 2020 admit card. (Screengrab )

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the admit card for Under Graduate Entrance Test 2020 (UGET – 2020) on its official website.

“The UGET 2020 for Engineering Courses will be held on Wednesday the 19th August, 2020 in two shifts. 1st Shift will be held from 09.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and 2nd Shift will be held from 02.30 PM to 05.30 PM,” reads the official notice.

“In view of the health concerns due to Coronavirus, our helpline will remain closed. All queries will be answered by email only. Please address your queries to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org,” reads the statement flashing on the COMDEK’s official website.



Here’s a direct link to download the COMEDK UGET 2020 admit card.

