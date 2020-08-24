Sections
Home / Education / COMEDK UGET 2020 answer key released at comedk.org, here’s how to download

COMEDK UGET 2020 answer key released at comedk.org, here’s how to download

COMEDK UGET 2020: Candidates can challenge the provisional answer key by providing appropriate representation on or before August 26, 2020.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 09:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

COMEDK UGET 2020 answer key. (HT file )

COMEDK UGET 2020: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the provisional answer key of its Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key online at comedk.org.

The COMEDK UGET 2020 examination for Engineering Courses was conducted on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 9 am to 12 noon in the morning shift and from 02.30 pm to 05.30 pm in the afternoon shift.

Candidates can challenge the provisional answer key by providing appropriate representation on or before August 26, 2020.



“In view of the health concerns due to Coronavirus, our helpline will remain closed. All queries will be answered by email only. Please address your queries to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org,” reads the statement flashing on the COMDEK’s official website.

Direct link to download COMEDK answer key 2020.

How to download COMEDK answer key 2020: 

Visit the official website at comedk.org

On the homepage, go to the candidate’s login

Key in your credentials and login

Click on the link that reads, “COMEDK Answer Key”

A PDF file will open

Download and match your responses with the answer key

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Light rain likely in Delhi
Aug 24, 2020 10:13 IST
As India’s Covid-19 tally climbs over 3.1 million, recoveries cross 2.3 million
Aug 24, 2020 10:03 IST
Pydhonie hotelier arrested for firing at labourer
Aug 24, 2020 10:06 IST
BHU UET 2020 admit card released at bhuonline.in, here’s how to download
Aug 24, 2020 09:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.