COMEDK UGET 2020 answer key released at comedk.org, here’s how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

COMEDK UGET 2020: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the provisional answer key of its Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key online at comedk.org.

The COMEDK UGET 2020 examination for Engineering Courses was conducted on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 9 am to 12 noon in the morning shift and from 02.30 pm to 05.30 pm in the afternoon shift.

Candidates can challenge the provisional answer key by providing appropriate representation on or before August 26, 2020.

“In view of the health concerns due to Coronavirus, our helpline will remain closed. All queries will be answered by email only. Please address your queries to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org,” reads the statement flashing on the COMDEK’s official website.

Direct link to download COMEDK answer key 2020.

How to download COMEDK answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at comedk.org

On the homepage, go to the candidate’s login

Key in your credentials and login

Click on the link that reads, “COMEDK Answer Key”

A PDF file will open

Download and match your responses with the answer key