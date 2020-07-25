Sections
COMEDK UGET 2020 entrance exam to be held on August 19, check details

COMEDK UGET 2020: The entrance exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon in the morning and the second shift is from 2 to 5 pm. The total duration of the exam is three hours.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020

Hindustan Times New Delhi

COMEDK UGET 2020. (Shutterstock)

COMEDK UGET 2020: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the new dates for COMEDK UGET 2020 examination. As per the new schedule, the undergraduate entrance examination will be conducted on August 19, 2020.

The entrance exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon in the morning and the second shift is from 2 to 5 pm. The total duration of the exam is three hours.

"In view of the health concerns due to Coronavirus, our helpline will remain closed. All queries will be answered by email only. Please address your queries to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org," reads the statement flashing on the COMDEK's official website.

Earlier, the consortium had rescheduled the exams from July 25 to August 1, 2020.



