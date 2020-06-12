Sections
COMEDK UGET 2020 exam postponed, check fresh dates here

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 13:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The COMEDK UGET 2020 exam will be conducted on July 25, 2020. (Shutterstock)

COMEDK UGET 2020: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, or COMDEK, has postponed the COMEDK UGET 2020 exam dates to July 25, 2020. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to take place on June 26, 2020. But due to the Covid-19 situation, the consortium has decided to shift the dates ahead.

The consortium has also decided to reopen the application process for UGET 2020 exams from June 14 to 17, 2020.

The application correction facility has also been extended from June 1-3 to June 18-21, 2020.

“In view of the health concerns due to Coronavirus, our helpline will remain closed. All queries will be answered by email only. Please address your queries to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org,” reads the statement flashing on the official website.



For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

