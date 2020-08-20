Sections
Home / Education / COMEDK UGET answer keys to be released on this date, check here

COMEDK UGET answer keys to be released on this date, check here

COMEDK UGET provisional answer key will be released on August 23. Students who have taken the exam will be able to download the same from comedk.org

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 13:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

COMEDK UGET answer key soon

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the provisional answer key of its Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) on August 23. Students will be able to download the answer key from the official website at comedk.org.

The COMEDK UGET 2020 for Engineering Courses was held on Wednesday August 19, 2020 in two shifts. First shift was held from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift was held from 02.30 pm to 05.30 pm. Earlier, the consortium had rescheduled the COMEDK exams from July 25 to August 1, 2020 which was again postponed to August 19.

Due to Covid-19, helpline numbers have been closed. Students are advised to send their queries, if any, via email.

“In view of the health concerns due to Coronavirus, our helpline will remain closed. All queries will be answered by email only. Please address your queries to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org,” reads the statement flashing on the COMDEK’s official website.



The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Remember Anand Mahindra’s tweet on his WFH attire? He shared a twist to it
Aug 20, 2020 13:19 IST
Divine creativity: This year, it’s Ganesha, the destroyer of corona
Aug 20, 2020 13:16 IST
‘There is a Lakshman Rekha’: SC to Bhushan in contempt case hearing
Aug 20, 2020 13:19 IST
IPL 2020 | Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals the firsts to leave for UAE
Aug 20, 2020 13:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.