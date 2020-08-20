COMEDK UGET answer keys to be released on this date, check here

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the provisional answer key of its Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) on August 23. Students will be able to download the answer key from the official website at comedk.org.

The COMEDK UGET 2020 for Engineering Courses was held on Wednesday August 19, 2020 in two shifts. First shift was held from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift was held from 02.30 pm to 05.30 pm. Earlier, the consortium had rescheduled the COMEDK exams from July 25 to August 1, 2020 which was again postponed to August 19.

Due to Covid-19, helpline numbers have been closed. Students are advised to send their queries, if any, via email.

“In view of the health concerns due to Coronavirus, our helpline will remain closed. All queries will be answered by email only. Please address your queries to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org,” reads the statement flashing on the COMDEK’s official website.

