COMEDK UGET round 1 allotment result 2020 declared at comedk.org, here’s direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

COMEDK UGET round 1 allotment result 2020: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has declared the round 1 seat allotment result for UGET 2020 on its official website. “Round 1 engineering allotment details are now available in candidate’s login,” reads an official statement flashing on the website.

Candidates who have registered for the round 1 counselling can check their results online at comedk.org.

Shortlisted candidates will have to confirm their seats and pay the counselling fee on or before December 5, 2020, a statement on the official website reads.

Direct link to check COMEDK UGET round 1 seat allotment result 2020

How to check COMEDK UGET round 1 allotment result 2020:

Visit the official website at comedk.org

On the homepage, go to the “Counselling” tab and click on the link that reads, “Engineering Login”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

COMEDK round 1 seat allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.