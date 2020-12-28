COMEDK UGET round three seat allotment results 2020 declared at comedk.org, here’s direct link

Sections
COMEDK UGET round three seat allotment results 2020: Candidates in general merit list can check their results online at comedk.org.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 16:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

COMEDK UGET round three seat allotment results 2020. (Screengrab )

COMEDK UGET round three seat allotment results 2020: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has declared the round three seat allotment results for Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) counselling 2020 on its official website.

Candidates in general merit list can check their results online at comedk.org.

According to the schedule, separate merit lists have been released for bachelors in engineering (BTech) and bachelors in Architecture (BArch).

How to check COMEDK UGET round three seat allotment results 2020:



Visit the official website at comedk.org



On the homepage, click on the Engineering or Architecture login link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The COMEDK UGET round three seat allotment results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

