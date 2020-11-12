Sections
Confident that teachings of Vivekananda will be followed by JNU students: VC Jagadesh Kumar

A statement released by the University earlier read that Prime Minister Modi will through video conferencing unveil the life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda installed on the University campus on November 12, at 6:30 pm.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 18:20 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

JNU vice-chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar (HT File Photo )

Ahead of unveiling of Swami Vivekananda’s statue at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), its Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday expressed confidence that teachings of the spiritual leader will be followed by the students.

“We’re very happy that Swami Vivekananda’s statue will be inaugurated today by our Prime Minister and I’m very confident that teachings of Swami Ji will be followed by JNU and the University will remain an active partner in transforming our country into Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said Kumar.

Earlier today ahead of the event where the Prime Minister is scheduled to unveil a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking why the Centre recommended the appointment of JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, accusing him of leaving no stone unturned in “destroying” the University.

The unveiling of the statue will be preceded by a programme on Swami Vivekananda from 5:30 pm onwards.

“Swami Vivekananda is one of the most beloved intellectuals and spiritual leaders India has been fortunate to produce. He enthused the youth with his message of freedom, development, harmony, and peace in India. He inspired citizens to take pride in Indian civilisation, culture, and its industrious spirit,” the JNU Vice-Chancellor said in a statement.

