Congress protests over NEET, JEE issue, BJP says accept SC verdict

However, the Congress on Friday organised state-wide demonstration demanding that the exams be deferred in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and floods in parts of the country.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 19:44 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

DPCC president Anil Chaudhary along with members protest against at Shastri Bhawan demanding postponement of NEET and JEE exams in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

The ruling BJP in Gujarat on Friday accused the Congress of creating anarchy by inciting students, and asked the main opposition party to accept the Supreme Court’s verdict on NEET, JEE and university exams.

On August 17, the top court had refused to interfere with the conduct of medical and engineering entrance exams- the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) scheduled to take place in September saying that life must go on and students can’t lose a precious year due to the pandemic.

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda was among the 30-odd party leaders to be detained by the police for holding protests without permission.



State BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said, “The Congress is least concerned about the future of students. The party’s main aim is to create anarchy by inciting students.

When the Supreme Court has already given its verdict, its inappropriate on the part of the Congress to hold protests.” “After democracy and the Election Commission, it is now the Supreme Court, which the opposition party has lost trust on,” he alleged.

State Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi hit back saying that the BJP government at the Centre was trying to hide its inefficiency by taking cover behind the apex court.

“Apart from coronavirus, several states are facing flood-like situation. Even the Centre has kept educational institutions shut to stop the spread of COVID-19. Congress is not doing any politics. We are only concerned about the safety of students,” he said.

“If the government was serious about holding exams, why didn’t it plan in advance and came up with options? Now, the Centre is taking cover behind the SC verdict to hide its own inefficiency,” he added.

While the NEET is slated to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE-Main is scheduled between September 1-6.

