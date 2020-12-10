Sections
Congress wants Sonia Gandhi’s biography in Telangana’s school syllabus

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 17:46 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Hyderabad

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (PTI file photo)

After Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turned 74 on Wednesday, All India Congress Committee spokesperson Sravan Dasoju came up with a proposal to include Gandhi’s biography in Telangana school syllabus.

While writing to the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), Dasoju said “As a mark of respect and gratitude, you are requested to direct the authorities to insert Smt Sonia Gandhi’s life in school syllabus.”

“Although KCR is the first beneficiary of the separate state, he did not show any interest to respect Sonia Gandhi, the greatest leader. Therefore, I humbly request the government of Telangana to initiate the process on our request as soon as possible,” the Congress leader said.

According to the Dasoju, KCR has earlier had made an official statement in the state Assembly as “no Telangana without Sonia Gandhi”.

“However, until after 6 years of the Telangana dream came true, nothing great has been done in return by the government,” Dasoju said.

Sravan Dasoju had made this appeal to the Telangana government at an intellectual summit organised on Wednesday at Gandhi Bhavan.

