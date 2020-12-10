Considering multiple JEE attempts: Education minister

The government is considering holding JEE (Main), for entrance to engineering colleges, three or four times a year rather than twice annually, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Thursday.

The education ministry is continuously monitoring the situation and is considering whether there is a need to curtail the syllabus for the JEE (Main), the minister also said. He, however, added that a decision would be taken keeping the prevailing circumstances in mind.

The minister said dates for exams like JEE and NEET would be declared well in advance so that students are not inconvenienced.

The minister said that the system of setting questions of exams like JEE was also being thoroughly looked at. The minister, who was addressing students, parents and teachers virtually, said discussions for the next academic session were being held.

On whether the board exams could be postponed, Nishank said that the exam dates will be declared well in advance. He, however, did not specify if a decision to postpone them had been taken. The minister said the students would get adequate time to prepare.

He said that despite the pandemic, NEET exam were conducted.

The minister also said that the CBSE had removed the word “fail” from its evaluation process, but did not elaborate further.

Some of the students also raised concerns about the possibility of a clash between practicals and competitive exam dates. Nishank said these aspects would be factored in and schools would be requested to not hold practicals at the time of JEE.

On a question related to NEET, the minister said the exam was not cancelled as it is important for the country. He said even the Supreme Court had allowed the exam to be held.

On a suggestion to conduct NEET online, he said consultations could be held to know what the students wanted.