Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Considering multiple JEE attempts: Education minister

Considering multiple JEE attempts: Education minister

The minister said dates for exams like JEE and NEET would be declared well in advance so that students are not inconvenienced

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 13:04 IST

By Amandeep Shukla, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. (File photo)

The government is considering holding JEE (Main), for entrance to engineering colleges, three or four times a year rather than twice annually, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Thursday.

The education ministry is continuously monitoring the situation and is considering whether there is a need to curtail the syllabus for the JEE (Main), the minister also said. He, however, added that a decision would be taken keeping the prevailing circumstances in mind.

The minister said dates for exams like JEE and NEET would be declared well in advance so that students are not inconvenienced.

The minister said that the system of setting questions of exams like JEE was also being thoroughly looked at. The minister, who was addressing students, parents and teachers virtually, said discussions for the next academic session were being held.



On whether the board exams could be postponed, Nishank said that the exam dates will be declared well in advance. He, however, did not specify if a decision to postpone them had been taken. The minister said the students would get adequate time to prepare.

He said that despite the pandemic, NEET exam were conducted.

The minister also said that the CBSE had removed the word “fail” from its evaluation process, but did not elaborate further.

Some of the students also raised concerns about the possibility of a clash between practicals and competitive exam dates. Nishank said these aspects would be factored in and schools would be requested to not hold practicals at the time of JEE.

On a question related to NEET, the minister said the exam was not cancelled as it is important for the country. He said even the Supreme Court had allowed the exam to be held.

On a suggestion to conduct NEET online, he said consultations could be held to know what the students wanted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: PM Modi lays foundation stone of new Parliament building
Dec 10, 2020 13:24 IST
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
Dec 10, 2020 13:06 IST
Farmers’ protest: Why agri reforms are hard to sell
Dec 10, 2020 12:19 IST
‘Surgical strike’: Raut’s comeback to claim of Pak-China hand in farm stir
Dec 10, 2020 12:55 IST

latest news

Studies reveal potential weaknesses in SARS-CoV-2 infection
Dec 10, 2020 13:24 IST
Shades to embrace in winters
Dec 10, 2020 13:23 IST
Winter grooming hacks every man should know
Dec 10, 2020 13:18 IST
India, Nepal to start flights under air bubble arrangement
Dec 10, 2020 13:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.