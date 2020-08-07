Sections
Home / Education / Core objective of NEP will be translated into action through National Curriculum Framework: CBSE

Core objective of NEP will be translated into action through National Curriculum Framework: CBSE

CBSE Director Biswajit Saha made the comments during an e-conclave on the new NEP organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 18:27 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file )

The core objective of the new National Education Policy (NEP), which has given freedom for amalgamation of different concepts, will be translated into action through the National Curriculum Framework, CBSE director said on Friday.

CBSE Director Biswajit Saha made the comments during an e-conclave on the new NEP organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“The core objective of the policy will be translated into action through the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), which needs more participatory approach. The policy has given freedom for amalgamation of different concepts and multidisciplinary approach. The NCF will give a roadmap for implementation of reforms laid down in the policy,” he said.

Saha said the training required for competency-based education and learning outcomes can be achieved with progressive participation of stakeholders.



“There could be a debate about the training required for competency-based education and learning outcomes but once we have decided we want to do it, it can be achieved with progressive participation of stakeholders. It is a forward-looking policy,” the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) director said.

The NEP approved by the Union Cabinet replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

Choice between 3 or 4 year undergraduate courses, multiple entry and exit options in degree courses, adding 3.5 crore seats in higher education institutions, which will now have a single regulator, discontinuation of M.Phil programmes and fixation of fees are among the higher education reforms outlined in the new NEP.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man held for raping foreign national in Hisar
Aug 07, 2020 20:03 IST
Get your game on with the Galaxy Note20 series, powered by Exynos 990
Aug 07, 2020 20:03 IST
Gurmeet Choudhary: Sushant proved TV stars have audiences in theatres
Aug 07, 2020 20:00 IST
GATE 2021 information brochure released at gate.iitb.ac.in, application process begins on September 14
Aug 07, 2020 19:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.