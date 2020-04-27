Coronavirus: IBPS postpones results for various recruitment exams, check details

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Institute of Banking personnel selection (IBPS) on Sunday deferred the declaration of the results for the recruitment of various posts like Probationary Officers, Clerks and Specialist Officers on its official website. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the institute’s official website.

According to the notification, the fresh dates for the declaration of the results will be notified in due course of time.

“Due to the unforeseen circumstances, i.e., COVID-19 pandemic, the declaration of results of Provisional Allotment for CRP- PO/MT- IX, CRP – CLERKS - IX and CRP - SPL - IX stands postponed until further orders,” reads the official notice.

The institute has advised candidates to visit the institute’s official website for more updates in this regard.