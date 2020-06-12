Covid-19: Bengal to serve mask, soap to students with mid-day meal items

Sections
Updated: Jun 12, 2020 10:51 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kolkata

Representative photo (HT File )

The West Bengal government on Thursday said it will provide students of state-run schools with masks and soaps along with other items as part of the midday meal scheme from July to help them protect themselves from coronavirus.

These students are getting rice and potato during the lockdown and from next month they will also receive daal, soybean, mask and soap, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters.

These items will be handed over to guardians of students from their schools.

The minister said the government will also provide free text books, exercise books and pencils to students in Amphan-affected areas of the state.



Chatterjee also requested private schools not to hike tuition fees in this academic session as people are facing financial hardship because of the lockdown.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had yesterday urged you (private schools) not to hike your fees this academic session. I am only repeating what she said,” he said.

