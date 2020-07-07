Sections
Home / Education / CBSE Revised Curriculum 2020-21: Central Board decides to reduce syllabus for Classes 9-12

CBSE Revised Curriculum 2020-21: Central Board decides to reduce syllabus for Classes 9-12

CBSE has decided to reduce the syllabus for classes 9, 10, 11, and 12. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the board’s official website.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 18:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CBSE has said that the reduced syllabus will not be part of the topics for internal assessment and board examination. (HT file )

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to reduce (revise) curriculum for classes 9-12 for the academic session 2020-21, in a bid to reduce the course burden of the students, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in the country. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the board’s official website.

“The revision of syllabi is a measure taken due to the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and at different parts of the world. Considering the importance of achieving the level of learning, the syllabus has been rationalized to the extent possible by retaining the core concepts,” reads the CBSE notice.

CBSE has said that the reduced syllabus will not be part of the topics for internal assessment and board examination.

“The Heads of Schools and Teachers may ensure that the topics that have been reduced are also explained to the students to the extent required to connect different topics,” CBSE added.



Earlier in the day, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has also advised the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to revise the curriculum for Class 9 and Class 12 students to reduce their burden in the light of the outbreak of coronavirus disease in the country.

Here’s the direct link to the CBSE Revised curriculum.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

How India has responded to the global pandemic
Jul 07, 2020 19:08 IST
Himachal government announces interest subvention on working capital loan for hospitality sector
Jul 07, 2020 19:08 IST
Nitish Kumar’s residence gets a hospital after relative tests Covid+
Jul 07, 2020 19:09 IST
UAE embassy says diplomats had no role in gold smuggling case
Jul 07, 2020 19:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.