JEE Mains 2020: Centre staff make preparations for exams in Ranchi

JEE Mains 2020: The centre staff ensured measures such as maintaining social distancing norms, use of hand sanitisers and thermal screening.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 16:45 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Ranchi

Preparations to ensure COVID-19 protocols underway at an exam centre in Ranchi. (ANI)

JEE Mains 2020: Staff made preparations to ensure the necessary COVID protection protocols for conducting Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2020 from September 1 to 6 at an exam centre in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The centre staff ensured measures such as maintaining social distancing norms, use of hand sanitisers and thermal screening.

The centre staff also made white marks on the paths outside the exam centres to ensure that students maintain social distancing at all times.

Posters were put across the centre listing health measures such as washing hands, use of masks, and social distancing.



Earlier on Thursday, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the safety and future of the students were the topmost priority with regard to the conduct of the JEE and NEET amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said several steps including the increase in the number of exam centres had been taken.

The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct the NEET on September 13 and JEE between September 1 and 6.

