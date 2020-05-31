Sections
Covid- 19: IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel

The creators of the application--’Flyzy’ claim it as India’s first dedicated aviation modern technology solution which enables air travel safe and contactless with a personalized experience for passengers, airlines and airports.

Updated: May 31, 2020 13:43 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

IIT-Guwahati academic complex (File)

Keeping the social distancing norms in mind, a group of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati students have developed a contactless mobile application to ease air travelling for passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deepak Meena, a student of IIT-Guwahati who is CEO and co-founder of ‘Flyzy’ said: “Flyzy is going to be the country’s first aviation mobile-based, contactless software technology. It has been developed as per International Air Transport Association (IATA) guidelines. The application is completely safe and there is no threat to cybersecurity. The mobile application will strengthen the aviation industry, making them future-ready and fight against diseases like COVID-19.”

“It will have four main features that will help travellers in knowing- passenger processing, airport shopping, parking, baggage drop. Talks are on with airport authorities of Guwahati, Mumbai and Bangalore to operationalize the mobile application,” said Meena.



“The application will help to maintain social-distancing, without making the process slow. The contactless process will make reduce the virus spread and motivate people in regaining the confidence to fly again,” said Hansraj Patel, another student of IIT-Guwahati.

“Aviation is one of the most important sectors of the country and as an IITian, I feel it’s our responsibility to make India self-reliant in the sector,” added Meena.

This will also help the aviation industry to save a lot of money as the process becomes automated and faster, said Arjit Singh, an IIT student.

Last week, over 58,000 passengers flew India resumed limited domestic air travel after two months because of the coronavirus shut down as per the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

For its fight against COVID-19, ‘Flyzy’ has been recognized by Startup India and NITI Aayog.

