Sections
Home / Education / COVID-19: Jamia Millia Islamia to open its offices with 50 per cent staff

COVID-19: Jamia Millia Islamia to open its offices with 50 per cent staff

All offices of the university are to be opened with 50 per cent staff from 9 am to 5.30 pm on all working days, the order said, adding the rotation of employees by 50 per cent will be decided by their respective Heads of the Department. 

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 19:07 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

File photo of Jamia Millia Islamia University. (PTI)

In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Jamia Millia Islamia has said its offices would be opened with 50 per cent staff and asked employees above 60 years to work from home. In an office order issued on Thursday, the varsity said employees who reside in the containment zones will work from home until their area is removed from the category by the government. “No outside visitors will be allowed in any administrative building/other offices until further orders. The heads of the department/offices shall also identify and establish a central registry for receiving and dispatching Dak,” the varsity said.

All offices of the university are to be opened with 50 per cent staff from 9 am to 5.30 pm on all working days, the order said, adding the rotation of employees by 50 per cent will be decided by their respective Heads of the Department.  “It is advised that employees who are above 60 years of age may work from home,” the varsity said.

All non-teaching staff of the university above the rank of section officers shall attend the offices on regular basis, it said.  The teachers are also required to attend the department for official work as per assignment given by the HoDS, including their research work, the varsity said.  The varsity also asked all the HoDs to ensure social distancing and wearing of mask.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

30-year-old man jumps into tiger enclosure at Aurangabad zoo: Official
Jun 05, 2020 19:16 IST
‘He was North Pole and I was South Pole,’ Srikkanth on former India opener
Jun 05, 2020 19:15 IST
Umar Akmal’s appeal against ban to be heard on June 11: PCB
Jun 05, 2020 19:16 IST
Fish ‘plays’ tag with its hooman. Watch hilariously adorable video
Jun 05, 2020 19:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.