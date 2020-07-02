Covid-19: Odisha asks colleges and universities to start online classes by July 13

Aware of the curve of Covid pandemic not flattening out soon, the state government has asked its higher secondary schools as well as degree colleges to start online classes from July 13 while asking them to prepare online content for the students.

While director of higher secondary education asked the principal of the higher secondary schools in the state to explore online methods instead of chalk and talk method without breaking the rules and advisories of Covid-19 guidelines, the authorities of undergraduate colleges have been asked to from WhatsApp and e-mail groups of students not exceeding 32 students for teaching.

The order for online coaching came after the state government extended the closure of schools, colleges and universities till August 31 in view of the rising Covid cases in the state. In June alone, the total number of cases as well as deaths jumped 3 times. Due to the rising cases, the Council for Higher Secondary Education on Wednesday had cancelled the pending papers of higher secondary examinations.

The government said teachers would provide soft copy of notes, text books, PPTs and recommended lectures either through WhatsApp or e-mail for study at home. “However, the teachers have to conduct online classes with students for at least 2-3 hours a day for 3 days a week using Google Meet, Zoom or Skype or other digital platforms. The online classes however have to be conducted from college premises. Teachers would maintain attendance register of students attending online classes and prepare time-table for the classes,” an order from higher education department said.

Officials said government universities and colleges would carry out their official work, (except teaching in physical classroom mode and running of hostels) with 50% employees’ strength from July 1 to August 31.