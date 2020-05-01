Sections
Home / Education / Covid-19: Pune-based defence institute develops microwave steriliser

Covid-19: Pune-based defence institute develops microwave steriliser

Atulya weighs around three kilograms and it can be used for sterilisation of non-metallic objects only, the ministry said.

Updated: May 01, 2020 08:44 IST

By Press Trust of India, Pune

Municipal workers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant in a residential area during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) (Representative)

Pune-based Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) has developed a microwave steriliser ‘Atulya’ that can disintegrate the novel coronavirus, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

“The virus gets disintegrated by differential heating (of Atulya) in the range of 56 degrees to 60 degrees Celsius,” the ministry said in a release. The DIAT is a deemed university under the ministry’s Defence Research and Development Organisation. Atulya is a cost-effective solution that can be operated in portable or fixed installations, the ministry said.

“This system (steriliser) was tested for human/operator safety and has been found to be safe. Depending upon the size and shape of various objects, time of sterilisation is from 30 seconds to one minute,” it said.

Atulya weighs around three kilograms and it can be used for sterilisation of non-metallic objects only, the ministry said.



India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 33,600 people and claimed 1,075 lives in the country till now.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 35,000-mark, death toll at 1,147
May 01, 2020 09:29 IST
Can’t locate UNSC listed terrorists in Pak, Imran Khan govt tells UNSC panel
May 01, 2020 06:07 IST
Covid-19 outbreak brings local shops to the forefront of e-tail sector
May 01, 2020 09:00 IST
Covid-19 Updates: Delhi-Gurugram border to be sealed from 10 am today
May 01, 2020 09:27 IST

latest news

Pathan describes MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh in one wordin
May 01, 2020 09:48 IST
Rishi Kapoor’s son-in-law Bharat Sahni writes heartfelt post
May 01, 2020 09:43 IST
Covid-19 lockdown: UP govt allows opening of betel mandis in 21 districts
May 01, 2020 09:42 IST
Amazon to spend $4 billion on Covid-19 expenses
May 01, 2020 09:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.