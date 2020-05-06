Covid- 19: Telangana promotes classes I-IX students without exam

The Telangana government, here on Tuesday, promoted students of classes I to IX in all schools, including aided and private unaided, to the higher classes for academic year 2020-21.

The School Education Department issued the order, as the state cabinet had decided to do so last month.

No examinations could be conducted for these classes due to the lockdown that began on March 22.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had earlier announced since there was no detention system for classes I-IX in the state, there was no need to conduct examinations and all the students be promoted to the next classes.

As the Summative Assessment (SA-2) examinations during the academic year 2019-20 could not be conducted due to the lockdown, the Commissioner of School Education had requested the government to issue necessary orders.

The government is yet to take a decision on the annual examination of 10th standard, known as the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination. The SSC examinations began on March 19. After two papers, the Telangana High Court asked the government to defer examinations till March 30 due to Covid-19 concerns.