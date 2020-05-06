Sections
Home / Education / Covid- 19: Telangana promotes classes I-IX students without exam

Covid- 19: Telangana promotes classes I-IX students without exam

The Telangana government, here on Tuesday, promoted students of classes I to IX in all schools, including aided and private unaided, to the higher classes for academic year 2020-21.

Updated: May 06, 2020 08:44 IST

By Indo Asian News Service| Posted by Nandini, Hyderabad

(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

The Telangana government, here on Tuesday, promoted students of classes I to IX in all schools, including aided and private unaided, to the higher classes for academic year 2020-21.

The School Education Department issued the order, as the state cabinet had decided to do so last month.

No examinations could be conducted for these classes due to the lockdown that began on March 22.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had earlier announced since there was no detention system for classes I-IX in the state, there was no need to conduct examinations and all the students be promoted to the next classes.



As the Summative Assessment (SA-2) examinations during the academic year 2019-20 could not be conducted due to the lockdown, the Commissioner of School Education had requested the government to issue necessary orders.

The government is yet to take a decision on the annual examination of 10th standard, known as the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination. The SSC examinations began on March 19. After two papers, the Telangana High Court asked the government to defer examinations till March 30 due to Covid-19 concerns.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Pulwama
May 06, 2020 07:49 IST
Scientists tell PM Modi 30 Covid-19 vaccines in different stages of development
May 06, 2020 08:26 IST
In 5 days, Covid-19 killed 526 people and affected 11,000 in India, shows data
May 06, 2020 07:55 IST
13 more BSF personnel test Covid-19 positive in Tripura, state’s tally rises to 42
May 06, 2020 08:02 IST

latest news

Covid- 19: Telangana promotes classes I-IX students without exam
May 06, 2020 08:44 IST
Hope you go for ball: Kohli trolls Pujara with tweet; Shami in splits
May 06, 2020 08:41 IST
Covid-19: Indians want economy to open, but don’t want to step out of home, says survey
May 06, 2020 08:40 IST
Ford India launches contactless sales, services
May 06, 2020 08:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.