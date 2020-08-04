Sections
Covid-19: Tripura college admissions go online

The Tripura government has introduced online admissions system for degree colleges due to rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 20:09 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Agartala Hindustan Times

The Tripura government has introduced online admissions system for degree colleges due to rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

The Tripura government has introduced online admissions system for degree colleges due to rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Students can apply for the colleges sitting at their homes through an online admission portal. They only need to share their photograph, marks scored in higher secondary examinations, roll number and signatures. After registration, they can apply for their preferred colleges and courses.

During admission, they can give their preferences for location. They will also have the choice to change their colleges for maximum three times if seats are available in their preferred colleges.

“The students can apply for a minimum of six colleges and a maximum of 15 colleges. They can take admission in colleges online without moving out of their homes. Admission in colleges would be done on merit,” Education Minister told reporters on Tuesday.



“We have also decided to waive charges of online portal registration, admission, college development and tuition fees. But the university registration fees and other nominal fees would stay”, said the minister. .

The students can fill up their requirement in opting pass or honours courses and it would be notified after colleges start notifying their merit lists.

The classes are supposed to begin online from September 6. The admission process will start from August 10 and continue till August 20. The merit lists will come out in three phases on August 25, August 29 and September 3. Notifications for confirmation of admissions would be available from August 26 till September 5.

According to Higher Education department officials, every college would notify their merit list, so that students get to know about availability of seats or if they have any chance to change their choices.

