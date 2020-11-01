Various platforms help teachers in giving online lessons, interacting with students 

Considering teachers as COVID-warriors, various online platforms are offering their services to the fraternity for seamless conduct of online classes and interaction with students during the pandemic.

Vidioh, an Indian video conferencing platform, has announced free usage of its services for teachers for a year.

“COVID-19 saw teachers adapting and learning to keep education going. Instead of despair, they embraced new ways and technology to keep on teaching. This is our way of saying thank you to these COVID warriors,” said Navneet Zutshii, CEO, Parrot Solutions.

Universities and schools in the country were closed on March 16 to contain the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease. A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 25 and a majority of educational institutions have been conducting teaching and learning online since then, leading to a major shift in the education system.

Similarly, Classdojo is a free educational app that enables teachers, students and parents to interact online.

“It allows teachers to create a virtual classroom in which they can share videos and pictures. An account on the app can be created only by the teacher. The student can access the virtual classroom with an access code sent by the teacher,” a representative said.

‘EK-step’ is an on-demand platform that allows educators to create, share and distribute free community-sourced educational content for school students. “The app is loaded with several educational videos that students can access any time and learn in a self-paced way,” an official said. The Khan Academy has provided teachers with an app to help track students’ progress in each lesson while letting them learn at their own pace. LabXchange is a free online platform that brings together top quality content from diverse sources, including videos, assessments and simulations. The platform was built in associations with the Harvard University Faculty of Arts and Science.