CPCB Recruitment 2020: 48 vacancies notified for scientist, LDC, MTS and other posts

CPCB Recruitment 2020: Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has notified 48 vacancies for the posts of scientist, technician, data entry operator, LDC and MTS. Application process will begin from May 5.

Updated: May 01, 2020 11:37 IST

By Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CPCB Recruitment 2020 (HT File)

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has notified vacancies 48 vacancies for various posts. The posts include Scientist, junior scientific assistant, senior technician, senior technician, data entry operator, junior technician, junior lab assistant, lower division clerk and attendant MTS.

The online application process will begin on May 5 and end on May 25. Candidates will be able to apply online at www.cpcb.nic.in.

Details of Post:

Scientist–‘B’ ---13

Junior Scientific Assistant--- 2



Senior Technician ---6

Data Entry Operator (Grade-II)--- 2

Junior Technician ----2

Junior Laboratory Assistant---- 7

Lower Division Clerk ---13

Attendant (MTS) --- 3

Check official notice here

