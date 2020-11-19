CPCB Recruitment 2020: Application begins for consultant posts, check details here
CPCB Recruitment 2020: Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has invited online applications for recruitment against 15 vacancies for the post of Consultant A, B and Consultant A/B in various states of the country under the advertisement number 03/NCAP/2020. Interested candidates can apply online between November 19 and December 18. Candidates can apply online at cpcb.nic.in. Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview.
Details of vacancy:
Consultant A - 3 Posts
Consultant B - 4 Posts
Consultant A/B- 8 Posts
CPCB Consultant Recruitment 2020: Educational Qualification
Candidates having a master’s degree in Environmental Science/Engineering/Management or Bachelors Degree in Environmental/Civil Engineering from a recognized University are eligible to apply
CPCB Consultant Recruitment --Salary
Consultant A - Rs. 60,000/-
Consultant B - Rs. 80,000/-