CSBC Bihar Constable Driver revised exam date released, check here

CSBC Bihar Constable Driver revised exam date released, check here

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced the revised date of constable driver recruitment exam. Check new date here.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 12:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced the revised date of constable driver recruitment exam . According to the official notice, the Bihar Constable Driver recruitment exam (written) will be held on January 3, 2021.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on October 14 which had to be postponed due to some unforeseen circumstances.

CSBC is conducting this recruitment drive under advertisement number 05/2019 to fill 1722 vacancies of constable driver. The admit card for this recruitment exam will be released one week before the commencement of exam. Candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website at csbc.nic.in.

Check official notice here

