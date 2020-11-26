Sections
CSBC Bihar Constable recruitment exam 2020 date announced at csbc.bih.nic.in

Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar has announced the date for constable recruitment exam under advertisement number 05/2020. The CSBC Bihar will conduct the constable recruitment exam on March 14 and 21.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 09:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CSBC Bihar Constable exam date announced (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

The online application process for CSBC Bihar constable recruitment began on November 13 and will close on December 14. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8415 vacancies.

Check official notice

Age Limit:

18-25 years for unreserved category candidates.

The upper age limit for OBC and EBC male is 27 years and for female candidates under these categories, the limit is 28 years.



For SC, ST candidates (male and female) the upper age limit is 30 years.

Application Fee:

Unreserved, OBC, EBC and EWS-- Rs 450

SC, ST - Rs 120

Interested candidates can apply online at csbc.bih.nic.in on or before December 14. Click here to check official notification.

