CSBC Bihar Constable Results declared for mobile squad, driver recruitment exams, merit lists here

CSBC Mobile squad constable and home guard driver results have been declared at csbc.bih.nic.in. Check merit lists here.

Updated: May 29, 2020 23:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CSBC Constable result 2020 out (HT file)

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has declared the results for home guard constable driver and transport department mobile squad constable exams on its official website at csbc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results online at the official website. The merit lists for both the recruitment exams have been uploaded on the website. Alternatively, candidates can also check the merit list here.

CSBC had conducted the home guard constable driver written exam on December 29, 2019 for recruitment against 98 vacancies. Candidates who have qualified the written exam will have to appear for PET. A total of 19, 850 candidates had registered for the written exam out of whom 13,754 candidates had taken the exam.

A total of 37,771 candidates had registered for CSBC mobile squad written examination out of whom 29073 had taken the exam that was conducted on December 2, 2019 for recruitment against 496 vacancies. The qualified candidates will have to appear for physical efficiency test.

Check CSBC Home Guard Constable Driver result here



Check CSBC Mobile Squad Result here



