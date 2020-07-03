CSBC Bihar Home Guard Constable Recruitment 2020: Apply now for 551 vacancies at csbc.bih.nic.in

Sections
CSBC Bihar Sipahi Recruitment 2020: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has invited online applications for the recruitment 02/20 against 551 vacancies for the post of Bihar Home Guard Sepoy (Sipahi). The online application process begins from July 3.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has invited online applications for the recruitment against advt no, 02/20 for filling 551 vacancies for the post of Bihar Home Guard Sepoy (Sipahi). The online application process begins from July 3 and the last date to apply is August 3. Aspiring men and women can apply for the post online at csbc.bih.nic.in.

Those who have passed class 12th (intermediate) exam from a recognised board can apply for the posts. Candidates will have to clear OMR- based test followed by a physical standard and efficiency test. The questions will be of intermediate level (as per Bihar Board syllabus).

Candidates from scheduled caste and tribe will have to pay Rs 112 as application fee while others will have to pay Rs 450.

Questions will be asked from subjects including Hindi, English, Maths, History, Geography, Political Science, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Economics. Complete syllabus can also be found at the official website at csbc.bih.nic.



