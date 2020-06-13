CSBC Bihar Home Guard PET admit card released at csbc.bih.nic.in, here’s direct link to download

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card of Physical efficiency test (PET) for Bihar Home Guards Constable Driver recruitment under advt 03/2019 on its official website at csbc.bih.nic.in.

CSBC Home Guard PET will be conducted from July 3 at Shaheed Rajendra Prasad Singh Rajkiya Uchha Vidyalaya, popularly known as Patna High School in Gardanibagh, Patna. Candidates can download their e-admit card from the official website by entering their registration number or mobile number and date of birth. Those who are finding difficulty in downloading the admit cards can visit the CSBC office (Harding Road, Patna) between June 30 and July 1 and obtain a duplicate copy of admit card. The office will be open from 10 am to 5pm.The place, time and date of PET will be mentioned in the admit card.

Candidates will have to bring along a valid Photo ID proof, driving licence, attested copy of license from DTO office, with admit card, Intermediate passing certificate, birth certificate or matric certificate, caste certificate if required etc. at the time of PET. Click here for full list of documents that are required to bring along at the time of test.

CSBC had declared the written exam results on May 29. The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 98 vacancies.