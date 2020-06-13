Sections
Home / Education / CSBC Bihar Home Guard PET admit card released at csbc.bih.nic.in, here’s direct link to download

CSBC Bihar Home Guard PET admit card released at csbc.bih.nic.in, here’s direct link to download

CSBC Bihar Constable PET admit card 2020: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card of Physical efficiency test (PET) for Bihar Home Guards Constable Driver recruitment under advt 03/2019 on its official website at csbc.bih.nic.in.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 11:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CSBC Bihar Home Guard PET admit card 2020 out (csbc.bih.nic.in)

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card of Physical efficiency test (PET) for Bihar Home Guards Constable Driver recruitment under advt 03/2019 on its official website at csbc.bih.nic.in.

CSBC Home Guard PET will be conducted from July 3 at Shaheed Rajendra Prasad Singh Rajkiya Uchha Vidyalaya, popularly known as Patna High School in Gardanibagh, Patna. Candidates can download their e-admit card from the official website by entering their registration number or mobile number and date of birth. Those who are finding difficulty in downloading the admit cards can visit the CSBC office (Harding Road, Patna) between June 30 and July 1 and obtain a duplicate copy of admit card. The office will be open from 10 am to 5pm.The place, time and date of PET will be mentioned in the admit card.

Direct link to download CSBC PET admit card 2020

Candidates will have to bring along a valid Photo ID proof, driving licence, attested copy of license from DTO office, with admit card, Intermediate passing certificate, birth certificate or matric certificate, caste certificate if required etc. at the time of PET. Click here for full list of documents that are required to bring along at the time of test.

CSBC had declared the written exam results on May 29. The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 98 vacancies.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Five dead in latest flooding in southern China rainstorms
Jun 13, 2020 12:18 IST
Gulabo Sitabo celeb review: Taapsee Pannu calls it a ‘feel good ride’
Jun 13, 2020 12:21 IST
‘No ghost, all rumour’: Jhansi Police on dramatic rocking of open gym equipment
Jun 13, 2020 12:19 IST
Noida, Greater Noida residents can use helpline for scheduling Covid tests
Jun 13, 2020 12:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.