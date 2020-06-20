Sections
Home / Education / CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET admit card 2020 to release tomorrow at csbc.bih.nic.in

CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET admit card 2020 to release tomorrow at csbc.bih.nic.in

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will release the admit card for physical efficiency test (PET) for Bihar Police Constable recruitment on June 21 at 12 noon on its official website at csbc.bih.nic.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 17:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET admit card 2020 (HT File)

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will release the admit card for physical efficiency test (PET) for Bihar Police Constable recruitment on June 21 at 12 noon on its official website at csbc.bih.nic. The physical efficiency test will be conducted on July 15 at Shaheed Rajendra Prasad Singh Rajkiya Uchha Vidyalaya, popularly known as Patna High School in Gardanibagh, Patna.

The recruitment drive is conducted under advertisement number 02/2019 to fill 11,880 vacancies. The written exam was conducted on January 12 and March 8. Candidates who have cleared the written test have to appear for the PET.

Direct link to download Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card (To be activated on June 21)

Those who are finding difficulty in downloading the admit cards can visit the CSBC office (Harding Road, Patna) between July 13 and 14 and obtain a duplicate copy of admit card. The office will be open from 10 am to 5pm.The place, time and date of PET will be mentioned in the admit card.

Important Documents: Candidates will have to bring along a valid Photo ID proof with admit card, Intermediate passing certificate, birth certificate or matric certificate, caste certificate if required etc. at the time of PET. Click here for full list of documents that are required to bring along at the time of test.



CSBC Official website

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Census work: Ambala admn, private schools at loggerheads
Jun 20, 2020 18:05 IST
UK’s Rishi Sunak sees ‘enormous difference’ after social distance review
Jun 20, 2020 18:03 IST
‘Decision on resuming intl flights depends on other nations’: Hardeep Puri
Jun 20, 2020 18:03 IST
Compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine order for all Covid-19 cases in Delhi withdrawn
Jun 20, 2020 18:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.