CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: 454 vacancies notified, registration begins tomorrow

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 19:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020. (HT file)

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar, on Tuesday, released an official notification for the recruitment of lady constables for Bihar police Swabhiman Battalion on its official website. The online registration process will begin on June 24, 2020.

After the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position online at csbc.bih.nic.in on or before July 24, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 454 vacancies of lady constables for Bihar police Swabhiman Battalion. The vacancies are reserved for women from the scheduled tribe.

A candidate should have passed class 12 examination from a recognized board and should be between 18 and 30 years old in order to apply for the posts.



Required height of Candidates- minimum 155 cm.

Selection process:

Candidates will have to clear a written exam consisting of multiple-choice questions. The syllabus can be found on the official website of CSBC.

Those who score 30% or above will have to appear for a physical efficiency test.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

