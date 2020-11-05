CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment: Revised schedule for PET announced, check here

Sections
Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar has announced the revised dates for conducting Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for constable recruitment under 02/2019. The CSBC Constable PET that was scheduled to begin from July 15 will now begin from December 7.

The CSBC Constable PET that was scheduled to begin from July 15 will now be held from December 7 to January 30.

CSBC in its official notice has given the full schedule for PET. Candidates are advised to visit the official website ast csbc.bih.nic.in to check the complete schedule or click on the direct link given here.

The CSBC is conducting this recruitment drive to fille 11,880 vacancies of Sipahi (constable). The notification was released on October 4, 2019 and its written exam was held on January 12 and March 8. Its result was declared on June 8, 2020.

The PET will be conducted in the ground of Patna High School, Gardanibagh, 800002. Candidates have to report on time. They will have to bring along a valid photo-ID proof issued by a government authority for example- Aadhar Card, Driving License, Voter Card and matric certificate or birth certificate, intermediate marksheet. Candidates are advised to read the official notice for full list of documents required at PET centre.

Candidates will have to follow social distancing and bring their mask, hand sanitizer, water and food along with them, the official notice reads.

