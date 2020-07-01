CSBC postpones PET of all Bihar constable recruitments, check details here

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has postponed the physical efficiency test (PET) for advt 02/2019 Bihar Police Constable, 03/2019 Bihar Home Guard driver constable and 04/2019 Bihar mobile squad constable recruitments. The CSBC PET was scheduled to be held on July 3, 6 and 15, respectively. The test has been postponed till July 31. However, the exact date will be notified in the due course of time.

CSBC has already released the admit card for these PET on the official website. Candidates will have to bring the same admit card to the test centre whenever the tests will be conducted.New admit card will not be issued, the board informed.

The official notice can be found at the website at csbc.bih.nic.in.

CSBC will recruit 11,880 sipahi (constable) under advertisement number 02/2019, 98 home guard constable drivers through advertisement number 03/2019 and 496 mobile squad constable driver under advt number 04/2019.

