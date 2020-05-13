Sections
Home / Education / CSC, IMS Ghaziabad partner for distance learning computer education

CSC, IMS Ghaziabad partner for distance learning computer education

The courses will include certificate in computer application programme, diploma and PG in computer applications.

Updated: May 13, 2020 20:11 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Government e-services arm CSC e-Governance Services Ltd and IMS Ghaziabad on Wednesday announced partnership to offer computer education through video conferencing to students in rural areas and small towns.

The courses will include certificate in computer application programme, diploma and PG in computer applications. “The courses will be offered through video conferences at CSC centres. If students have their own laptop or device to access classes offered by IMS Ghaziabad then they can study from home as per their convenience,” CSC SPV CEO Dinesh Tyagi told PTI.

The courses will be available through CSC educational platform CSC Academy. Students will have to pay in the range of Rs 1,150 to Rs 1,500 depending on the course they opt for.

M&M starts contactless vehicle service facility Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday said its vehicle owners can avail “contactless” service facility as all repair information and records will now be made available through the company’s mobile app ‘With You Hamesha’.



Customers can now avoid coming in contact with any paper documents, cash or the payment machine while getting their vehicle serviced, the company said in a release. Owners will be able to view their repair orders including the parts used, job operations carried out and other associated costs including providing necessary approvals and payments online, it added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
May 13, 2020 21:22 IST
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
May 13, 2020 19:39 IST
Army considers ‘tour-of-duty’ model to allow youth to serve for 3 years
May 13, 2020 20:48 IST
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
May 13, 2020 19:45 IST

latest news

Haryana Police seized over 2 lakh liquor bottles in Hisar Range during lockdown
May 13, 2020 21:32 IST
First Shramik Special train to Tripura brings 1,200 people from Bangalore
May 13, 2020 21:32 IST
Boosting the economy
May 13, 2020 21:35 IST
60-year-old woman in Tripura held for alleged murder attempt at son: Police
May 13, 2020 21:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.