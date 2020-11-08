CSIR UGC NET admit card 2020 released at csirnet.nta.nic.in, here’s direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CSIR UGC NET admit card 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2020 examination on its official website. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the agency’s official website.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at csirnet.nta.nic.in by using their application number and date of birth.

The NTA will conduct the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2020 examination for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on November 19, 21 and 26, 2020 at various centres spread across the country.

According to the notification, the Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2020 will be held for 2,62,692 candidates.

Candidates are advised to note the following:

1. The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions.

2. Admit Card will not be sent by post.

3. Candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made therein.

4. Issue of Admit Card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of admission process.

5. Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card in good condition for future reference.

Direct link to download CSIR UGC NET admit card 2020.

How to download CSIR UGC NET admit card 2020:

1. Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download admit card”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The CSIR NET admit card 2020 will appear on the screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out.