Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / CSIR- UGC NET June result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check NTA score

CSIR- UGC NET June result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check NTA score

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET June result on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the CSIR-UGC NET June exam that was conducted between November 19 and 26 can check their results at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 13:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CSIR- UGC NET June result 2020 declared

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET June result on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the CSIR-UGC NET June exam that was conducted between November 19 and 26 can check their results at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA has also released the final answer key for CSIR-UGC NET exam on the website.

The exam was conducted in two shifts at 569 centres spread across 225 cities. The examination was conducted in five subjects. For Chemical Sciences and Mathematical Sciences in the state of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry, the exam was conducted on November 30, 2020. A total of 171273 candidates had appeared for the exams out of which 48178 appeared for lectureship and 123095 for junior research fellowship.

Direct Link to check Final Answer Key



Direct link to check Result



How to check CSIR- UGC NET June Score 2020:



Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic,in



Click on the link flashing on the homepage that reads ‘Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2020 NTA Score’

Key in your application number and date of birth and submit

Your CSIR- UGC NET June result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain
by Neha LM Tripathi
Farmers’ protest: Mobile connectivity hit as power to 1,561 towers disrupted in Punjab
by Ravinder Vasudeva
Customs officer accused of molesting Uzbek nationals forced to retire
by Rajeev Jayaswal
‘Rajini’s wish, can’t force him’: Kin on superstar’s political debut U-turn
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai

latest news

Indian economy could be ‘most resilient’ in subregion over long term: UN Report
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
French retailers seek aid as sales fail to recover from lockdown
by Bloomberg | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Karnataka govt aims to build medical college in every district, says K Sudhakar
by Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Tepania Eco-park becomes adventure spot for tourists in Tripura
by Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.