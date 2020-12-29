CSIR- UGC NET June result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check NTA score

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET June result on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the CSIR-UGC NET June exam that was conducted between November 19 and 26 can check their results at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA has also released the final answer key for CSIR-UGC NET exam on the website.

The exam was conducted in two shifts at 569 centres spread across 225 cities. The examination was conducted in five subjects. For Chemical Sciences and Mathematical Sciences in the state of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry, the exam was conducted on November 30, 2020. A total of 171273 candidates had appeared for the exams out of which 48178 appeared for lectureship and 123095 for junior research fellowship.

How to check CSIR- UGC NET June Score 2020:

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic,in

Click on the link flashing on the homepage that reads ‘Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2020 NTA Score’

Key in your application number and date of birth and submit

Your CSIR- UGC NET June result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.