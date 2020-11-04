CTET 2020 Date: Exam to be held on January 31, choose exam city preference till November 16

Sections
CTET 2020 Date: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced the date for conducting Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020. The CTET 2020 will be held on January 31, 2021. The exam will be held in 135 cities of India. Candidates can choose their exam city preferences from November 7 to 16. The exam will be held following all the precautionary measures in order to protect the candidates from getting infected from Coronavirus.

CBSE has also added some new cities in its list of exam centres, namely, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Purnia, Rohtas, Saharsa, Saran, Bhilai/Durg, Bilaspur, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ludhiana, Ambedkar Nagar, Bijnor, Bulandshehr, Deoria, Gonda, Mainpuri, Pratapgarh, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Uddham Singh Nagar.

Candidates are advised to visit ctet.nic.in for regular updates.

