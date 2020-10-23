Sections
CTET 2020 date not yet announced, don't believe in fake message being circulated: CBSE

CTET 2020 date not yet announced, don't believe in fake message being circulated: CBSE

CTET 2020 date has not been announced yet. CBSE on Friday cautioned students against a fake notice regarding fresh date for Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 15:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CTET 2020 date not yet announced: CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday cautioned students against a fake notice regarding fresh date for Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020. The board issued a statement saying that it has not announced any revised date for the exam after its June 25 notice saying that the next date of examination will be announced when situation becomes more conducive for conducting examinations.

“It is mentioned here that Board had issued a Public Notice dated 25.06.2020 informing that the next date of examination will be intimated when situation is more conducive to conduct examinations. It is again clarified that CBSE has not yet announced the new date for the 14th edition of Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET). Public is hereby advised to visit CTET website for updates and announcement in this regard,” reads the official notice.

The online application process for CTET 2020 began on January 4. Initially, CTET 2020 was scheduled to be held on July 5, which had to be postponed due to Coronavirus related lockdown. However, the revised dates for the CTET 2020 has not yet been announced.

Candidates are advised to follow the official website of CBSE - cbse.nic.in to get authentic updates regarding the exam and not fall prey to fake news.

