Sections
Home / Education / CUCET 2020 application form submission deadline extended till May 23, details here

CUCET 2020 application form submission deadline extended till May 23, details here

Central University Admission 2020: Central University of Rajasthan, the organising body for CUCET admission 2020 has extended the last date to apply for the Central University Common Entrance Test. Earlier, the deadline was April 25 which has further been extended till May 23.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 16:20 IST

By Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Central University of Rajasthan, the organising body for CUCET admission 2020 has extended the last date to apply for the Central University Common Entrance Test. Earlier, the deadline was April 25 which has further been extended till May 23.

The online application process had begun on march 16. Aspirants seeking admission in undergraduate or postgraduate courses can register online at cucetexam.in.

Aspirants can register online at cucetexams.in. They will get various options to chose the university they wish to take admission in and the programme they are interested in. They can chose multiple options too. Candidates will have to pay online application fee before submission of the application.

Check full details here



List of Central Universities: 



Assam University, Silchar



Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University

Bengaluru Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics

Central University of Gujarat

Central University of Haryana

Central University of Jammu

Central University of Jharkhand

Central University of Karnataka

Central University of Kashmir

Central University of Kerala

Central University of Odisha

Central University of Punjab

Central University of Rajasthan

Central University of South Bihar

Central University of Tamil Nadu

Khallikote University, Berhampur

Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice, Jodhpur

Candidate are advised to check the online prospectus of the university they chose and check details of the programmes offered and their eligibility before applying.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
Apr 29, 2020 16:07 IST
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
Apr 29, 2020 16:07 IST
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53
Apr 29, 2020 14:59 IST
‘Focus on Covid-19’: China after expelling US warship from South China Sea
Apr 29, 2020 14:25 IST

latest news

Spain reports 325 new Covid-19 deaths, total deaths cross 24,000
Apr 29, 2020 16:22 IST
Cannot imagine talking about Irrfan in past tense, says Nimrat Kaur
Apr 29, 2020 16:22 IST
CUCET 2020 application form submission deadline extended till May 23, details here
Apr 29, 2020 16:20 IST
Lockdown: Google’s premium video calling service is now free for all
Apr 29, 2020 16:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.