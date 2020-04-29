CUCET 2020 application form submission deadline extended till May 23, details here
Central University Admission 2020: Central University of Rajasthan, the organising body for CUCET admission 2020 has extended the last date to apply for the Central University Common Entrance Test. Earlier, the deadline was April 25 which has further been extended till May 23.
Central University of Rajasthan, the organising body for CUCET admission 2020 has extended the last date to apply for the Central University Common Entrance Test. Earlier, the deadline was April 25 which has further been extended till May 23.
The online application process had begun on march 16. Aspirants seeking admission in undergraduate or postgraduate courses can register online at cucetexam.in.
Aspirants can register online at cucetexams.in. They will get various options to chose the university they wish to take admission in and the programme they are interested in. They can chose multiple options too. Candidates will have to pay online application fee before submission of the application.
List of Central Universities:
Assam University, Silchar
Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University
Bengaluru Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics
Central University of Gujarat
Central University of Haryana
Central University of Jammu
Central University of Jharkhand
Central University of Karnataka
Central University of Kashmir
Central University of Kerala
Central University of Odisha
Central University of Punjab
Central University of Rajasthan
Central University of South Bihar
Central University of Tamil Nadu
Khallikote University, Berhampur
Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice, Jodhpur
Candidate are advised to check the online prospectus of the university they chose and check details of the programmes offered and their eligibility before applying.