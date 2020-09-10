Sections
CUCET Admit Card 2020 released at cucetexam.in, here’s how to download hall ticket

CUCET Admit Card 2020: Central University of Rajasthan on Thursday released the admit cards for the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2020 at cucetexam.in. Exam will be held from September 18 to 20.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 15:21 IST

By hidnustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CUCET Admit Card 2020 released (cucetexam.in)

The Central University of Rajasthan on Thursday released the admit cards for the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2020. Candidates who have applied for admissions in any central university can download their admit card online at cucetexam.in

CUCET 2020 will be conducted from September 18 to 20, 2020. This year, Central University Rajasthan is conducting CUCET.. The entrance examination is conducted for admissions to undergraduate, postgraduate and research programmes to central universities across India.

Earlier, CUCET 2020 was scheduled to be held in the month of May but had to be deferred in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Direct link to download CUCET 2020 admit card



How to download CUCET 2020 admit card



Visit the official website at cucetexam.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Download Admit Card’

You will be redirected to a new page

Key in your application ID and date of birth

Your CUCET 2020 admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

The CUCET 2020 will carry 100 questions. For UG/PG entrance exam, 25 questions will be from part A consisting of language, general awareness, mathematical aptitude, and analytical skills while 75 questions from part B will be asked from the domain-specific subjects. For research programmes, both A and B sections will carry 50 questions each. Each correct answer will carry one mark and for each wrong answer, 0.25 marks would be deducted.

