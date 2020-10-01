CUCET final answer key 2020 for UG courses released at cucetexam.in, here’s direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Central University of Rajasthan has released the final answer keys for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2020 undergraduate courses on its official website. The final answer key for postgraduate courses will be released on October 2, 2020.

Candidates who have appeared in the CUCET 2020 examination can check the final answer keys online at cucetexam.in.

The varsity conducted the CUCET 2020 examination between September 18 and 20, 2020.

Direct link to CUCET UG final answer key 2020

How to check CUCET UG final answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at cucetexam.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click to view final answer key”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The CUCET answer key 2020 for UG courses will be displayed on the screen

Download the final answer key and take its print out for future use.

The examination is held for the students of Class 12, bachelor’s and master’s degree holder for admission into the UG/integrated program/BVoc, postgraduate programme and the research programme respectively in these 10 universities.