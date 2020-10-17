CUCET results 2020 declared at cucetexam.in, here’s direct link to check

Sections
CUCET results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the CUCET 2020 examination can check their results online at cucetexam.in.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 11:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CUCET results 2020. (Screengrab )

CUCET results 2020: The Central University of Rajasthan on Saturday declared the result of CUCET 2020 exam on its official website.

The varsity conducted the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2020 from September 18 to 20, 2020, under strict Covid-19 precautions.

The CUCET examination is conducted for the students of Class 12, bachelor’s and master’s degree holder for admission into the UG/integrated program/BVoc, postgraduate programme and the research programme respectively in these 10 universities.



Direct link to check CUCET results 2020

How to check CUCET results 2020:

Visit the official website at cucetexam.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “View Score card”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The CUCET results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

