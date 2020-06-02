Sections
CUSAT CAT 2020 admission test to be conducted in July, check datesheet here

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) will conduct the common admission test (CAT) on July 27 and 28

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 18:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CUSAT CAT 2020 dates announced (HT File)

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) will conduct the common admission test (CAT) on July 27 and 28. CUSAT has released the complete schedule on its official website. Candidates who wish to change their exam centre can apply for the same before June 7.

Earlier, the CUSAT CAT exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 18 and 19 which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the exam will be conducted on July 27 and 28. CUSAT CAT 2020 is a computer based test.

About CUSAT CAT 2020 Admissions:

Candidates who wish admissions for programmes other than M.Phil / Ph.D/ All Diploma Courses in CUSAT should apply for CAT - 2020 through this portal. Applications in any other method will not be accepted.

Candidates with a valid KMAT/CMAT/CAT(IIM)Score can apply for MBA programmes. These candidates will be ranked on the basis of KMAT/CMAT/CAT(IIM) Score, Group Discussion and Interview.



For M.Tech programmes, preference will be given to candidates with valid GATE score in the respective subject. In the absence of candidates with valid GATE score, candidates without GATE score will be admitted on the basis of their performance in Department Admission Test (DAT) to be conducted by the Departments concerned.

