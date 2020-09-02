Cutoffs for UG courses in DU likely to rise this year

The highest number of applications yet and an increase in the number of students who scored above 90% in their class 12 CBSE exams may lead to an increase in the cutoffs for undergraduate courses at Delhi University this year. Several principals and teachers said that the cutoffs are likely to be on the higher side as it is directly linked to the number of applicants.

Ramjas College principal Manoj Khanna said there is still an uncertainty about how students have scored since many have to reappear for their exams as well. “Colleges have always taken precautions to avoid high numbers of admissions [under a cutoff]. If 350,000 students have applied, we don’t know their details. While their percentage gives some idea, students are likely to apply to multiple colleges and have multiple options which have to be considered while setting cutoffs. DU has seen a record of seats getting filled even at 100%. So we have to set higher cutoffs initially.”

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the university had also introduced changes in the admission process by allowing candidates to apply for all the courses this year. This was done to make the process easier for students as “results of many state boards and CBSE were pending at the time the registration process began,” said Suman Kumar, a member of the admission branch. Several teachers and principals said this too would contribute to colleges setting higher cutoffs.

With the registration process coming to a close on Monday, the university saw as many as 353, 918 applications for the approximately 70,000 undergraduate seats. This is a jump of around 100,000 applications from last year when the university received 258,388 applications. The highest cutoff last year was set by Hindu College for BA (Hons) in political science at 99%.

Hindu College principal Anju Shrivastava said the first cutoff won’t be lower than that of last year. “It will either be the same or marginally higher. There is definitely going to be a wider range of variables because students can apply for any of the courses, leaving multiple options for them, and they don’t have to choose at this stage. Due to this, colleges will face a larger ambiguity in deciding the cutoffs.”

The highest number of applications yet is not the only reason behind a higher cutoff. In July, HT had reported how a significantly high number of students scoring in the 90-95% range in CBSE Class 12 examination are likely to raise the cutoff marks for admissions to undergraduate courses this year.

Compared to the last year, the number of students scoring 95% and above has increased by 118.6% and those getting 90% and above by 67.48% this year. As per the data shared by DU, out of the 353, 918 applications for undergraduate courses, at least 285,128 are from CBSE schools.

“If we go purely by data, even 100% would fall short. So, we will have to rely on our earlier experiences more than anything else. An increased number of top scores will also be our focus area in deciding the cutoffs,” Shrivastava added.